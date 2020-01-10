'Hrithik Roshan Has Not Aged In 18 Years,' Say Fans After Seeing Throwback Pic On Twitter

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday today on January 10. The picture included young Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherji and Hrithik Roshan from 18 years ago. They are huddled in one frame together reportedly on the set of a film.

Neil also shared a recent picture with the birthday man. In the second picture, all are dressed up and look super dapper. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father Nitish Mukesh was also seen posing for the selfie.

As fans reacted to the throwback picture, the two pictures shared by Neil had another story to tell.

Happy Birthday dearest @iHrithik you are the inspiration to millions like me. God bless you with all the happiness always. Have a super day ❤️🎊🎊🎊🤗and an Awesome year 💪🏻🎊🎊 #Majorthrowback pic.twitter.com/aEvyLotg7a — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 10, 2020

In the older picture, Hrithik looks like a handsome young man. Even though the second picture was taken 18 years apart, he does not look like he has aged even a single day. Even Neil Nitin Mukesh has adapted to an older more mature look with stubble and a pushed back hairstyle but Hrithik still looks like the handsome young man in the older picture.

Some of the fans reacted to the picture and said that it is indeed a blast from the past. The pictures are proof that the Greek God Hrithik Roshan has not aged, even for a single split second.

Blast from the past — 𝐌𝐑 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐖𝐀𝐋 (@GabruOfPunjab) January 10, 2020

Mujhse Dosti Karogi film set — AB (@Abeer85738731) January 10, 2020

Other celebrities also shared wishes for the actor:

