The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Hrithik Roshan Has Not Aged In 18 Years,' Say Fans After Seeing Throwback Pic On Twitter

Bollywood News

Here is why dance master, Greek god, and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan does not seem to age even a single day. Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a Twitter birthday wish

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik roshan

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday today on January 10. The picture included young Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherji and Hrithik Roshan from 18 years ago. They are huddled in one frame together reportedly on the set of a film.

Neil also shared a recent picture with the birthday man. In the second picture, all are dressed up and look super dapper. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father Nitish Mukesh was also seen posing for the selfie.

As fans reacted to the throwback picture, the two pictures shared by Neil had another story to tell.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Reveals 'THIS' Was His Most Difficult Role & Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

In the older picture, Hrithik looks like a handsome young man. Even though the second picture was taken 18 years apart, he does not look like he has aged even a single day.  Even Neil Nitin Mukesh has adapted to an older more mature look with stubble and a pushed back hairstyle but Hrithik still looks like the handsome young man in the older picture.

Some of the fans reacted to the picture and said that it is indeed a blast from the past. The pictures are proof that the Greek God Hrithik Roshan has not aged, even for a single split second. 

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Turns 46 Today, Twitter Starts Trending #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan!

Also Read | Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

Other celebrities also shared wishes for the actor:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And The Cool Action Sequences That Is True To The 'War' Actor's Forte

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
KHELO INDIA GAMES TO BE INAUGURATED