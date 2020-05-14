Hrithik Roshan Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actor has been passionate about not just acting, but dance and fitness as well. He has also been a part of several iconic movie songs. With all that said now, here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best songs to add to your workout playlist amid lockdown.

Hrithik Roshan songs to add to your workout playlist amid lockdown

Bang Bang

This is one of Hrithik Roshan's most popular movie songs. The song's music video features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film, Knight and Day. The song's beat and peppy tune gives it a very distinctive feel.

Fire

When it comes to Hrithik Roshan and fitness, this song has to be there. The song is from the film, Kites. This song showcases Hrithik Roshan's best dance performances to date. His clean moves and the song's beats blend in perfectly. You can opt for this number for a perfect zumba session.

Dhoom Again

This is another one of Hrithik Roshan's best movie songs. The song has a very distinctive rhythm. The lyrics of the song are also quite catchy. The music video of the song showcases Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The popular song is from the film Dhoom 2. It has a very energetic vibe.

