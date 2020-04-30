Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hrithik Roshan & Sister Sunaina's Candid Photo Defines Sibling Love

It is not a hidden fact that Hrithik Roshan is truly a family-oriented person. Apart from being a loving son and a caring father, Hrithik Roshan is a doting brother too. Hrithik Roshan shares an extremely close bond with his sister Sunaina Roshan. Recently a throwback picture of the sibling duo has been going viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan's throwback picture is all about sibling love

The throwback picture has Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan posing together on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan can also be seen giving the fans some major sibling goals in the beautiful click. Hrithik Roshan can be seen looking dapper in a blue formal sherwani. While Sunaina Roshan is looking lovely in a pink saree with a red embellished blouse. Take a look at the beautiful throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan's childhood picture also went viral recently on social media

Not only this, but another picture of the lovely siblings went viral on social media recently. The picture had a baby Hrithik Roshan striking a pose with his sister Sunaina Roshan. The picture has a baby Hrithik can be seen sporting a thoughtful look and seems to be looking on to something. However, it is Hrithik Roshan's adorable cheeks and beautiful eyes which is further adding to the cuteness of the picture.

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is also making way for an adorable sight as she is donning an infectious smile with her curly hair to topple that. The picture also proves that the sibling shared quite a loving bond right since their childhood. Check out the lovely throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

