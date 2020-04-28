WATCH: Hrithik Roshan's free fall into pool with newspaper in hand; here's story behind it

Quick links:
Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan have one common trait; both are known to be choosy with their work, sometimes not even having a release in a year. While the latter is known is often known as the ‘perfectionist’, even War star is not far away from the tag. Hrithik showcased his ‘perfectionist’ streak in a throwback photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani.
The celebrity photographer is known for his star-studded calendars and some interesting settings for it. As he completed 25 years of his career, he has been sharing some interesting shots from over the years. In one of his recent posts about a photoshoot from 2007, he recalled how Hrithik Roshan performed a free fall into a swimming pool.
Dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a tie, the shot involved risks since chances of the Guzaarish star hurting his head was high. Dabboo shared how Hrtihik was a ‘perfectionist’ in arranging seven identical outfits, in case the shot was not proper and the plan was that he’d dry himself and re-shoot. However, the shot turned out to be ‘beyond perfect’ in the first shot itself and Hrithik emerged from the water with a ‘big grin.’
#btswithdabboo Hrithik’s free fall into the pool for #dabbooratnanicalendar #epic @iHrithik @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnani #hrithikroshan #video #mustwatch #dabbooarchives pic.twitter.com/UCDVZn7EBK— DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) April 26, 2020
#25yearsofdabbooratnani Every single shoot with @hrithikroshan is magnificent 👌🏼 but this particular one is my fav ❤️. He has been a part of my calendars 🗓 since 2001. This image was shot for my 2007 Calendar. We met before the shoot & like always he accepted the challenge ✅ & chose my most difficult concept. We brainstormed on the creative,location,outfit, props & technicalities. The team gathered early morning ☀️ on 7th Dec 2006, at 🏨 JW Marriott. We were lil nervous 😥 as there was a risk involved with free fall. Duggu had to remember to break his fall as soon as his body touched the water, to avoid hitting his head to the bottom of the pool 😱. Duggu being a perfectionist that he is, arranged 7 identical outfits 🧥👔👖👞. I’d arranged props like laptop,chair,coffee mug, newspaper etc. I’d also arranged ropes to help him balance & tug him sideways, if need be. The plan was that every time he would fall, he would dry up, do makeup hair all over again & wear an identical dry outfit for the next shot & probably try a different prop each time. While he was getting ready, I fixed my tripod, tested my camera motor drive to figure whether I should shoot on a memory card or tethered to a MacBook.The camera shot at 4 frames/second when it was tethered & only 2 frames/sec when shot on a memory card. Since, it was going to be a free fall, I couldn’t afford to miss a single frame. 📸 I kept the ISO at 100,shutter speed at 2000 & aperture at f 5.6 on my 85mm lens. Once he was ready, I gave him his position. He took the paper 📰 , held his pose on the edge of the pool & waited for my signal🚦. I loved 🤩 what I saw through my viewfinder & gave him a count 1,2, 3 & Splash 🌊! The shot got over in a fraction of a second. My instant reflex was to check on Duggu but he surfaced up with a big grin 😁. We both felt we had got the shot but still needed to check the expression & sharpness. We all ran 🏃🏻 to the computer 💻 & we jumped with exhilaration 🕺🏼 when we saw the shot 👏🏼. It was beyond perfect❣️We had nailed it in the first take itself 🎯.So many years down the line, I still love this shot 💯 @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar @dabbooratnani #btswithdabboo ➡️
Dabboo seems to be fond of the pool as a setting for his pictures as he recently shared some more pictures of stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone in the pool.
