WATCH: Hrithik Roshan's free fall into pool with newspaper in hand; here's story behind it

Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan have one common trait; both are known to be choosy with their work, sometimes not even having a release in a year. While the latter is known is often known as the ‘perfectionist’, even War star is not far away from the tag. Hrithik showcased his ‘perfectionist’ streak in a throwback photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani.

READ: Dabboo Ratnani Shares Throwback Pic Of Kiara Advani's Topless Photoshoot

READ:Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

The celebrity photographer is known for his star-studded calendars and some interesting settings for it. As he completed 25 years of his career, he has been sharing some interesting shots from over the years. In one of his recent posts about a photoshoot from 2007, he recalled how Hrithik Roshan performed a free fall into a swimming pool.

Dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a tie, the shot involved risks since chances of the Guzaarish star hurting his head was high. Dabboo shared how Hrtihik was a ‘perfectionist’ in arranging seven identical outfits, in case the shot was not proper and the plan was that he’d dry himself and re-shoot. However, the shot turned out to be ‘beyond perfect’ in the first shot itself and Hrithik emerged from the water with a ‘big grin.’

Watch the free fall here and the story here:

Dabboo seems to be fond of the pool as a setting for his pictures as he recently shared some more pictures of stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone in the pool.

READ:Kiara Advani's Photoshoot Row Gets Fresh Twist, Netizens Reveal More Dabboo "inspirations"

READ:Kiara Advani's Photo From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Gets Called Out For 'plagiarism'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.