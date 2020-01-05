DID Star Shruti Sinha's Most Stylish Looks You Must Check Out

Shruti Sinha is an Indian dancer, who had appeared as a contestant in Dance Indian Dance season 5, and is known for appearing in the television show Roadies. She was a contestant in the fifteenth season of Roadies, known as MTV Roadies Xtreme. She was also seen as one of the contestants in Splitsvilla season eleven, from where she started dating Rohan Hingorani.

In the year 2019, the celebrity was seen in Ace of Space 2. From her multiple television appearances, Shruti has made it clear to the fans that her sense of fashion is second to none. Read on to know about the dancer’s trendy style file.

Shruti Sinha's Style file

Wild child outfit

On October 26, 2019, fans got to see the happy go lucky side of this bubbly celeb when she was seen sporting a black crop top with ripped blue jeans. She had donned a sleek black belt and a pair of jet black leather shoes. Shruti has kept her brunet hair open, which was straightened and felt till her shoulder.

The raspberry miss-treat

Shruti Sinha was slaying it with a classic look when she sported a light pink sundress and golden boots. Her hair was styled in curls and she was wearing lipstick of a light pink shade. She had a black shade of nail polish and her tattoo on her feet was visible to amplify her look.

When she danced where others walked

In December, Shruti was seen in the streets of Bangalore. She had visited the Bangalore palace where she was seen in a black outfit. She was wearing a black top and a pair of trousers with a check pattern. She had a pair of heels on as she was doing a split on the highway near the palace. She posted this photo on her official Instagram handle the post garnered over one lakh likes by her fans.

