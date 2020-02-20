Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Bring Back 'War' Feels With Their Latest Photoshoot

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot 2020 pictures have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been the latest celebrities to share their pictures from the calendar shoot on their official social media handle. The War duo has been breaking the Internet with the pictures that they posted.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's portrait from Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff recently shared their pictures from the Dabboo Ratnani 2020 calendar shoot. Both the actors can be seen getting rid of their shirts to flaunt their fit bodies. Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing a pair of blue ripped jeans with just a leather harness around his shoulder. In accessories, he can be seen wearing a wristwatch and a pair of black shades. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned in a poetic form how he misses his abs. Have a look at the post here.

Tiger Shroff can also be seen going shirtless for his portrait in Dabboo Ratnani 2020 calendar. He is wearing a formal shirt, which can be seen left open with a black tie. He can also be seen wearing a pair of gloves with a formal outfit. Have a look at his picture here.

Other celebs in the Dabboo Ratnani 2020 calendar

Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and Saif Ali Khan are amongst the many celebrities who have been clicked for the Dabboo Ratnani 2020 calendar. All three actors can be seen slaying in different kinds of looks. Parineeti Chopra can be seen donning a black outfit, Ananya is wearing a variant of neon, while Saif can be seen in an outfit which has majorly been made of denim material.

