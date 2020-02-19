Vidya Balan Does A 'Geet' As She Shares A Post From Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot

Vidya Balan has been a part of several hits in the past years and has become a fan favourite as well. The actor has starred in multiple big-budget blockbusters as well as content-driven films. She has made a mark for herself in the industry and continues to receive praise for her previous roles. Her last film Mission Mangal was a stellar hit and her upcoming films too have gotten her fans excited to watch her in action.

Vidya Balan quotes 'Geet' from 'Jab We Met' as she shares a post

Recently the stars of Bollywood shared several photographs of themselves being clicked by Dabboo Ratnani as part of a calendar shoot. Several stars be a part of this shoot year after year and Ratnani is praised for his impeccable sense of photography. This time Vidya Balan was a part of the photo series, and her set gained immense praise from her followers in the comments.

Vidya Balan shared her photo on Instagram where she looked stunning in a bathrobe and looked charming as ever. Earlier the actor even spoke about her experience with the photoshoot and praised Dabboo for his craft. What was peculiar was the fact that her caption caught her fans' attention.

Source: Vidya Balan Instagram

Upon sharing the photograph Vidya also added a playful boomerang where she could be seen really excited. She captioned the image as 'Lagta hai main apni favourite hoon', which is a popular dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet from Jab We Met. Fans instantly spotted this quirky caption and appreciated her for her wit.

Source: Vidya Balan Instagram

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in the biopic of Shakuntala Devi according to an entertainment portal. The film is set for a summer release and will shed light upon the life of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. She will also be seen in Sherni, as announced by herself over her social media handles. Fans of Vidya are pretty excited to watch her on the big screen.

