'You Can Be The Heroes':Hrithik Roshan appeals kids To Educate Adults On Social Distancing

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. India has been lockdown until April 14, 2020. With that Bollywood, business is also on hold. Celebrities are urging fans to stay home and stay safe. Hrithik Roshan is taking his 'stay home' appeal one step ahead. Read to know more.

Hrithik Roshan seeks kids help

Hrithik Roshan has been urging fans to maintain social distancing and follow the quarantine to prevent further spread of COVID-19. But people are still being seen on the road, despite strict actions taken by the police. Now, the actor has uploaded a new video appealing kids to help in stopping Coronavirus.

Hrithik Roshan starts the video saying that he really needs help of the kids. He says that they need to wake up the adults. They need to make the adults understand that there is no bravery in going out to fight Coronavirus, but it is in staying at home. Hrithik added that there are some adults who do not listen to anyone but would listen to their children.

The Krrish star mentioned that they should also take care of themselves. Everyone has to come together to wake up the adults and defeat Coronavirus. Check out the 1:50 minute video uploaded by the actor.

Hrithik Roshan has more than 25 million followers on his Instagram handle. The actor previously uploaded his home workout picture. He posted a picture of his ex-wife Sussanne and mentioned that they are staying together in this situation so that their kids are not separated. He also urged fans earlier to stay safe and follow the Coronavirus quarantine. He even supported the Janta Curfew and was seen banging a plate in appreciation of doctors, nurses, police officers and more.

Other Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor have asked their fans to take precaution methods. Katrina Kaif, Maliaka Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shared how they are spending their time in quarantine. Meanwhile, Bollywood has been shut down due to lockdown as announced by Modi.

