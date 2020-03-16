Hrithik Roshan's Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To The Actor's Charm

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the country, having starred in massive hits over the years. He is known for his charm and incredible dance moves besides his incredible acting abilities. Hrithik is also often regarded as a fashion and fitness icon by his fans. Here are some photos in monochrome on Hrithik Roshan's Instagram that can brighten up your day.

Hrithik Roshan's photos on Instagram

Pack Up Shot

Hrithik is hugely invested in his brand HRX and therefore he often goes on shoots and events to promote his brand further. Hrithik posted this picture and captioned it as famous pack-up shot, implying that the picture was taken after pack up from presumably a shoot. The actor looks dapper and charming as ever in this shot, and fans couldn’t praise him enough in the comments.

Formal

Hrithik posted this picture and fans were instantly charmed by his good looks. Hrithik appeared to be dressed in a tuxedo. In the picture, he posed as if he is setting his hair.

Work Out

The gym selfie is a popular trend among superstars; however, Hrithik took this trend to another level with this particular post. Flexing his amazing biceps, Hrithik promoted his new line of gym wear by his very own HRX brand. The monochrome added to the aesthetics of gym, making the picture look bold.

Simple shot

Hrithik posed for this photograph and managed to look stunning in this simple shot. Hrithik appears to be wearing a black outfit and stared right into the camera lens for a plain shot. However, fans of the actor were charmed by this picture and showered praises on him in the comments.

