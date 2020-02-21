Hrithik Roshan's Best Three Dialogues From His Second Film 'Fiza'

Post his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 with Amrita Rao, Hrithik Roshan bagged his second film alongside Karisma Kapoor, Fiza. The film narrates the story of Fiza who is in her search of her brother, Amaan, who disappears during the 1993 Bombay riots. Years later, Amaan returns home but is haunted by his past and struggles to lead a peaceful life.

Directed by Khalid Mohamed, the film was also released in 2000. He received a nomination for Best Actor in Filmfare Awards for this film. Here are some of the actor's best dialogues from the film.

Hrithik Roshan's best dialogues from the 2000 film, Fiza

Jeena koi majboori nahi, ek maqsad hai.

In a scene, Hrithik Roshan says the living a life is not an obligation but a purpose.

Yeh nafrat nahi, nafrat ke khilaf awaz hain. Aur aise jihad ke liye marnewale ko Shaheed kehte hai.

In a scene, Fiza is chasing Amaan and finally confronts him. She asks him to drop his weapon and he refuses to do so. She asks why is there so much hatred in him. He tells her it is not hatred but a voice against hatred. He further says that when one dies in the pursuit of jihad born from hatred, they are tagged 'Shaheed'.

Jihad kar raha hu. Jurm se, nainsaafi se, nafrat se

When Fiza is about to give up hope on finding Amaan, she finally finds him. She confronts him about his situation and asks him why he is doing what he is. Amaan takes Fiza with him and tells her that he is pursuing Jihad and she asks him against whom. He tells her that he is doing it against crime, injustice, and hate.

