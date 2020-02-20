Hrithik Roshan Pokes Fun At His Abs And 'tanhai' All In One Shirtless Pic

Often deemed as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan had his fans going gaga over his body in War. The Super 30 actor had also shared a video on social media showing the hard work that he put in to acquire the hunky body with chiselled abs that Kabir (his character from War) flaunted in the movie. Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to claim that he does not have abs anymore and jokes about his abs hiding behind his paunch in a poetic way, sharing a photograph from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot 2020.

Hrithik Roshan claims that he does not have his abs anymore

The 46-year-old actor, who was named the Sexiest Asian male in 2019, as well as of the last decade never disappoints his fans from giving major fitness goals. Roshan is one among the 12 celebrities who featured in Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar recently. Hrithik shared the picture from the calendar shoot on his Instagram and captioned the image claiming that he does not have his abs anymore.

He jokingly wrote that his abs are hidden behind his "fat belly" by tweaking the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum song and also thanked Dabboo Ratnani for the amazing shot. As soon as Hrithik uploaded the photo on Instagram, it went viral and got more than 1 million likes within two hours from posting. Ratnani too reposted the photograph on his Instagram handle thanking him for being a part of his journey as his muse.

Hrithik captioned the photograph writing, "मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं. की आज यह Abs होते तो कैसा होता।.

.



अगर यह होते तो ऐसा होता, अगर यह होते तो वैसा होता ।. जबकि मुझे ख़बर है की ABS नही हैं... कहीं नहीं हैं।.

.



लेकिन यह पागल दिल है की कह रहा हैं की वो हैं .. मोटे पेट के नीचे कहीं हैं...।

.



मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं !

.

.

Thanks dabs for this amazing shot !

#missingthedays

@dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar"

