Hrithik Roshan's Most Charming And Dapper Formal Looks; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. We have compiled his most charming and dapper formal looks that you must check.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is considered to be among the country’s most stylish actors. He marked his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after which there was no looking back. From being an army personnel, workaholic and secret agent, he has impressed in all of his roles.

Besides his acting finesse, Hrithik Roshan has a knack for fashion as well. He loves to sport a classic look with ultimate sophistication. The actor raises his style quotient in perfect formal outfits. Therefore, we have compiled some of his dazzling formal looks. 

Here are Hrithik Roshan’s best looks in classic formal outfits 

1. Slaying in winter’s formal outfits 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

2. Gracefully sporting an off-beat coloured blazer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

3. A traditional formal attire accompanied by Nehru jacket 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

4. An all-black look with a popping white blazer 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

5. Like father, like sons

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

6. When in doubt, always choose black 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

7. Rocking his look during the promotions of Kaabil with Yami Gautam 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

8. Hrithik Roshan’s dapper look in blue jeans and striped blazer 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

9. Suit up with a bow tie 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

10. A dash of class with a gorgeous look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
