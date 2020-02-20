Hrithik Roshan's Most Charming And Dapper Formal Looks; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is considered to be among the country’s most stylish actors. He marked his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after which there was no looking back. From being an army personnel, workaholic and secret agent, he has impressed in all of his roles.

Besides his acting finesse, Hrithik Roshan has a knack for fashion as well. He loves to sport a classic look with ultimate sophistication. The actor raises his style quotient in perfect formal outfits. Therefore, we have compiled some of his dazzling formal looks.

Here are Hrithik Roshan’s best looks in classic formal outfits

1. Slaying in winter’s formal outfits

2. Gracefully sporting an off-beat coloured blazer

3. A traditional formal attire accompanied by Nehru jacket

4. An all-black look with a popping white blazer

5. Like father, like sons

6. When in doubt, always choose black

7. Rocking his look during the promotions of Kaabil with Yami Gautam

8. Hrithik Roshan’s dapper look in blue jeans and striped blazer

9. Suit up with a bow tie

10. A dash of class with a gorgeous look

