Kareena Kapoor Khan & Hrithik Roshan Dance Songs Will Take You Down The Memory Lane; Read

Kareen Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's pair has always been one of the best reel pairs in Bollywood. The duo hasn't appeared together after their film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003. But since their Yaadein days, the on-screen pairing of these two actors has been massively applauded by their fans. Take a look at some of the iconic dance numbers that featured these two.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance hits with Hrithik Roshan

Deewana Hai Dekho

The song Deewana Hai Dekho is from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Kajol's sister and Hrithik's love interest in the movie. Hrithik's dance steps from this song are popular even today.

You Are My Soniya

The song You Are My Soniya is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. This song is also from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is considered as Bollywood's iconic films of all time. The chemistry between Rohan and Pooja played by Hrithik and Kareena was immensely adored by their fans when they danced to the tunes of this peppy number.

Oh My Darling

The plot of the movie was about Raj (Hrithik Roshan) who fell in love with Tina (Kareena Kapoor Khan) after their friendship blossomed, but there was a major twist in their love story. The song Oh My Darling is one young and fresh dance number which was very popular when the movie released.

Bani Bani

The romantic love story between Prem Kishen (Hrithik Roshan) and Sanjana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) was loved by fans even though the movie did not perform that well at the box office. The song Bani Bani is a folk dance number where Kareena performs the perfect Bollywood freestyle choreography.

Jab Dil Miley

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Ronit Malhotra who was madly in love with Kareena. Despite the popular songs and sizzling onscreen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film did not do well at the box-office. The song Jab Dil Miley was one sensational number where the duo can be seen grooving on the vocals by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhonsle.

