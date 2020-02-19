Hrithik Roshan's These 5 Songs Are The Most Viewed On YouTube, Watch Here

Hrithik Roshan has given many iconic songs in his film career. He is even considered as the best dancer in Bollywood. The Greek God of Bollywood has many songs with high views, out of which here is a list of all the most viewed songs according to YouTube viewership. Can you guess these hit songs?

Hrithik Roshan's most viewed songs

Bole Chudiyan - 520 million

Hrithik Roshan's song Bole Chudiyan has the most YouTube viewership. The song is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham while the vocals are crooned by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol.

Dheere Dheere - 383 million

Hrithik Roshan featured alongside famous B-town diva Sonam Kapoor for the remix version of the 90s popular track Dheere Dheere Se. The music video that released in 2015 became an instant hit and Sonam Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was widely appreciated by the audience. The song garnered a massive viewership amounting to over 383 million.

Jai Jai Shivshankar - 182 million

The song from Hrithik's box office superhit movie War titled Jai Jai Shivshankar garnered a viewership of 182 million. The song captures a dance-off between ace Bollywood dancers Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, both enthralling the audience with their dance moves.

Ghungroo - 179 million

The song Ghungroo is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao where Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor are seen grooving to the music by Vishal and Shekhar. The song is from the movie War and the song boasts of a humongous YouTube viewership of 179 million.

The medley song - 148 million

The medley song is from the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge! which stars Hrithik, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song is a medley of many old classic Bollywood songs which fills the viewer's mind with nostalgic music. The songs are sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Pamela Chopra.

