Hrithik Roshan And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Featured In These Romantic Songs | Check Them Out

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have worked together in films like Agneepath, Krrish and Krrish 3. All of these movies enjoyed massive collections at the box office while also earning appreciation from fans and mmovie critics. Take a look at some of the romantic numbers by this hit on-screen couple that will surely take you down the memory lane.

Hrithik Roshan's romantic songs with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani was a melodious and romantic number from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' movie Krrish. The song was crooned by ace singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal. The romantic song was shot in the beautiful hilly locations in India.

Koi Tumsa Nahin

The romantic song Koi Tumsa Nahin is also from Krrish. This movie was the second instalment in the Krrish superhero franchise which started with Koi..Mil Gaya.

Main Hoon Woh Aasman

The song Main Hoon Woh Aasman is sung in the Sufi vocals of Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan and Alka Yagnik. The plotline of the movie Krrish revolves around Krishna who is the son of Rohit from Koi...Mil Gaya and has inherited his superhuman capabilities as well.

O Saiyyan

O Saiyyan is a beautiful romantic number from Hrithik's revenge drama movie Agneepath. It is the remake of the 1990s version which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The movie was released in 2012 and this lingering love ballad is one of the best creations by the sensational music duo of Ajay - Atul.

You are my Love

The song You are my Love featured in the third instalment of the superhero franchise titled Krrish 3. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Alisha Chinoy. The song's hook line is in English and definitely gives the song an urban edge.

