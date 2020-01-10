Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Take A Look At The Lesser Known Roles Of The Star

Hrithik Roshan, born on January 10, made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai starring alongside Amisha Patel in 2000. Since then, the actor has managed to win many hearts and has gained a huge fan following.

Throughout his career, the actor has also bagged many awards including Filmfare and IIFA. While Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai shot him to fame, the star also delivered multiple other hits including Mission Kashmir, Lakshya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hun, Koi Mil Gaya and many more. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the star's most underrated roles.

Most-Underrated roles of Hrithik Roshan

Aap Ke Deewane

Starring Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and Tina Ambani, the film is directed by Surendra Mohan. Released in 1980, the film revolves around Ram and Rahim who disguise themselves as an aged couple and tutor a wealthy young girl.

Both of them fall in love with her, but Sameera has to make a choice between the two of them. Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child artist in this film, he was a kid on the beach during the song Raam Kare Allah.

Bhagwaan Dada

Bhagwaan, a reformed criminal, rescues a naive villager, Swaroop. And Swaroop rescues Bijli who is a young woman targeted by Shambu. The situation regresses when Shambu decides to get his revenge. The film was directed by J. Om Prakash and starred Rakesh Roshan, Rajnikanth, and Sridevi. Hrithik Roshan acted in this film as a child artist and played the character of Govinda.

Aas Pas

Starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Prem Chopra, this film was directed by J. Om Prakash. The film revolves around Seema who becomes a bar dancer after her fiance dies and is raped. When her fiance miraculously returns, she discovers that her rapist was his uncle. Hrithik Roshan played an uncredited role in the film where he was seen dancing.

