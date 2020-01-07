Hrithik Roshan And The Cool Action Sequences That Is True To The 'War' Actor's Forte

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has showcased his skills as a talented actor in various action movies. His recent movie War alongside Tiger Shroff is currently being deemed to be his best action movie of all times. Check out the times when the Dhoom 2 actor showcased his prowess with these action sequences.

Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang

Here is the scene from 2014's action film Bang Bang, which was one of India's highest-grossing movies of all time. The film was directed by the War director Siddharth Anand. Before War was released in 2019, Bang Bang served as Roshan's highest grossing movies of all times.

Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

The movie Dhoom 2, which was the part of the Dhoom franchise saw Hrithik Roshan portraying the role of the antagonist where he plays Mr A who is a high tech international thief. The action sequences of this part make for a must-watch scene from this movie as it's the perfect robbery scene which no one could have probably done better than Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath

The Agneepath scene is one of the most famous action drama movies where Hrithik's performance has been at par. The main scene where the protagonist Vijay was about to avenge the murder of his father makes for an important as well as a well-performed scene from this action-packed movie.

Hrithik Roshan in Mission Kashmir

The best scenes from the movie Mission Kashmir where Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt exchange heated arguments which then turns into a fight is also one of the best action scenes from the movie Mission Kashmir. It also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

