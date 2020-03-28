Here's What Suzanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Combined Net Worth Amounts To

Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan formerly Roshan is one of the most prominent interior designers in India. Even though Hrithik and Sussanne’s marriage ended in 2014 they still co-parent their two sons. The former couple is extremely successful in their careers. Recently, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik in order to co-parent their kids amidst the Coronavirus quarantine. Here's how this move will affect their net worth.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s joint net worth

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Apart from acting in movies and starring in music videos, Hrithik Roshan endorses several brands. He also has an impressive car collection. Hrithik Roshan’s endeavours have helped him build his net humungous net worth for his long Bollywood career.

Hrithik Roshan recently delivered two back to back hit films at the Box Office namely Super 30 and War. Both films were loved by the audience. Apart from these films, Hrithik has several projects lined up. As mentioned earlier Hrithik has an envious car collection. He owns a Mercedes, a Ferrari, an Audi, and Volvo. Roshan also owns Rolls Royce Ghost Series II and Maserati Spyder. His impressive car collection is reportedly worth ₹25 crores. He also owns properties in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Hrithik Roshan’s bungalow in Juhu named Paras costs ₹50 crores. Both Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne lived together in this bungalow prior to their divorce. He also owns a sportswear brand, HRX, that is worth ₹200 crores. Hence according to several media reports, Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is $45 million.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s net worth. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is an interior designer. Hrithik and Sussanne got separated in 2014. Sussanne got alimony of ₹380 crores. According to a media portal's report, Sussanne gained several of Hrithik Roshan's assets in this alimony. Their divorce is considered to be one of the costliest divorces in Bollywood.

As mentioned earlier Sussanne Khan is a successful interior designer. She has partnered with SRK’s wife Gauri Khan to start the interior design store The Charcoal Project in Mumbai. Apart from the store, Sussanne takes up several international interior design projects. According to several reports, Sussanne Khan’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million. As the ex-couple co-parent and still, on good terms them getting clicked together often creates headlines. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's joint net worth is $46 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

