Hrithik Roshan's Movies In Which He Delivered Some Fantastic Stunts

Hrithik Roshan is among the top Bollywood actors in the country. Over the years, he has starred in some of the most amazing films and entertained his fans. Fans often love to see him in a cool thrilling avatar with loads of stunts and action. His recent action-film 'War' was a huge success at the box office. Here are some movies in which Hrithik performed some phenomenal stunts.

Hrithik Roshan's films in which he delivered some fantastic stunts

Dhoom 2

The Dhoom franchise became a big deal soon after its first instalment with John Abraham as the antagonist. The second edition to the series saw Hrithik Roshan as the primary antagonist and therefore the fans were eager to watch him perform some daredevil stunts. His stunts in the film, from the train heist, the chase sequence on his skates to his confrontation, the movie was nothing less than thrilling for fans. The movie received tremendous praise and Hrithik was applauded for his stellar performance in the film.

Bang Bang!

Starring opposite Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang!, Hrithik managed to deliver jaw-dropping stunts. Some of the stunts he performed even got him injured during the filming process. However, the final outcome of the film was nothing short of brilliant, according to fans. From nail bitting car chase sequences to thrilling action, the film had it all.

Krrish

Krrish was a blockbuster for Hrithik after Koi... Mil Gaya. Krrish was exceptionally popular among kids and the elders too enjoyed watching Hrithik perform some incredible stunts with ease. The movie did use some computer-generated graphics, although the effect of Hrithik's performance was nothing short of thrilling.

War

Hrithik's most recent action film War had all the ingredients of a total action flick according to fans. The thrilling chase sequences, the awesome fight scenes and loads of spy action, kept film lovers invested in this action-packed drama. The film also saw the pairing of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik together on-screen which gave the audience another big reason to go and watch the film, as Tiger is known for his action movies as well.

