Hrithik Roshan On Action Movies: It's More Than Just Fist Fighting And Blowing Cars

Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan is on a roll with back-to-back hits like Super 30 and War. The popular star, who is in the middle of setting up his production venture, talked to a leading online portal about his idea of an ideal action movie, and much more. Here is all you need to know

Hrithik Roshan is waiting for an intelligent script

Hrithik Roshan, who is riding high on the success of War, has reportedly not finalised his next film. Reports suggest that he is looking for an appropriate action film. Confirming the same, in a recent media interview, he said he is in on a lookout for an ideal action film that is more than just fist fighting and blowing cars. According to him, an action movie is not just about action and adrenaline, but also about smart and intelligent writing, which according to him is more intriguing than the fight sequences. According to him, that was one of the main reasons for accepting Siddharth Anand's War. Hrithik Roshan, who is currently on a hiatus from movies, is reportedly looking at starting his production house as well. In the interview, he said that he has been reading scripts and working with his team for their maiden film. He further revealed that he is keen on producing a content-driven film, triumph-to-life stories, or movies that create a positive impact on society.

Upcoming movies of Hrithik Roshan

On the professional front, Hrithik is reportedly working on Rakesh Roshan's Krissh 4. The fourth film in the Krissh franchise will reportedly see Hrithik Roshan reprising the role of a superhero in the forthcoming movie. Besides Hrithik, the movie reportedly features Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. Apart from Krissh 4, Hrithik Roshan reportedly is in talks with Yash Raj Films for the sequel of his 2019 hit movie. If the reports are to go by, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff might reunite soon for War sequel.



