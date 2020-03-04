Hrithik Roshan Ignores The 'Namaste' And Goes For A More Rational Approach

Hrithik Roshan is known for his fitness and work ethic. Besides being one of the most talented actors in the country, he is also quite a fashion icon in Bollywood. The actor’s fans often try to take inspiration from his style sense and look up to him for fashion-related makeovers. Over the years, Hrithik’s films have gone on to become massive hits, with his latest outing being War which was a smashing success at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan ditches the 'Namaste' and goes for a more rational approach

Recently a picture of Hrithik at the airport surfaced where fans noticed something very peculiar about his outfit. Hrithik was spotted wearing an all-denim outfit inclusive of a jacket and a solid white t-shirt that went well with his white sneakers. He also sported a cap and glares as he made his way out of the airport.

However, fans noticed that Hrithik was wearing a pair of black gloves in addition to his overall outfit. According to a news portal, Hrithik did so due to the deadly outbreak of the Coronavirus. The virus is known to be spreading around the world rapidly and several celebrities from the west, as well as Bollywood, are undertaking precautionary measures to ensure safety. A couple of weeks ago, Ranbir Kapoor too was spotted walking out of the airport wearing a mask over his face.

A few days ago, actor Anupam Kher took to his social media to spread awareness about this deadly outbreak. In the video, the actor mentioned that shaking hands is also one way for the virus to spread, therefore one must turn to the Namaste posture in order to greet one another. However, fans on social media mentioned that Hrithik has chosen to go for a more rational approach. It is this reason why Hrithik wore a set of gloves to exit out of the airport.

