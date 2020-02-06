Hrithik Roshan Opens Up On How He Tries To 'justify' Diverse Roles In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has been basking in the success of his movie War. The actor was seen alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie was a huge commercial success and Hrithik was widely appreciated for his performance in the movie. In a recent interview, the actor shared how he portrays the diverse characters with ease on-screen.

Hrithik said that he is not comfortable doing characters that are unconventional. Justifying his answer, he further added that every role requires a lot of hard work and there is a chance to get carried away by such roles.

Furthermore, he said that he needs to be extra vigilant in each shot so that he can justify his role in the right way and does not appear pretentious on-screen. Hrithik Roshan added an example of his own characters and said that his character Rohan from Kaabil or Anand from Super 30 were easier but on the other hand characters like Aryan from Dhoom 2 and Kabir from War were difficult and unmatchable.

About the actor

Hrithik Roshan started his Bollywood career with the movie Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. He was featured alongside Ameesha Patel in the movie. The movie turned out to be a huge success at the box-office. Since then, the actor played varied roles and became one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The yaer, 2019 has been a rather interesting year for the actor whose two releases Super 30 and War performed exteremely well at the Box Office. He is known for movies like Kaabil, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, and War. Hrithik Roshan would next be seen in the fourth installment of Krrish franchise titled Krrish 4.

Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

