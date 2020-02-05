Hrithik Roshan To Essay 'double Role' In 'Krrish 4'? Find Out Here

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is in the pre-production stage and multiple media reports suggest that the film will see an interesting twist with Hrithik himself essaying the role of a heinous villain. Hrithik is reportedly gearing up to play a double role in the next edition of the Krrish franchise, if the script is right. He opened about his wish to portray a villain in Krrish 4.

If Hrithik is to play the role of both the protagonist and antagonist in Krrish 4, then it will not be a first such role for the Kites actor. He was earlier seen in a double role in his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Another one was a Krrish film in which he essayed both the father and son's role. But this time, Hrithik Roshan wants to play a negative character. In an interview with a publication, he revealed that if the script does justice to the role, then he is ready to invest in the character. The film is anticipated by many Krrish fans to be an exciting adventure.

In previous Krrish franchise films, Kangana Ranaut as Kaya, Naseeruddin Shah as Dr Siddhant Arya and Vivek Oberoi as Kaal essayed the antagonist’s role. Further, in the same interview, Hrithik mentioned that he was fascinated by many negative roles, and loves the challenge of portraying eccentric roles. He would love to test his own boundaries while acting out such a role. However, there is no official confirmation on the final role and storyline. Things are yet to be finalised according to the War actor.

On the professional front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in a commercial hit War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor. The film saw some interesting action and fight sequences. The Siddharth Anand directorial set new records in terms of Box Office records.

