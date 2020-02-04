Hrithik Roshan Raises Voice Against Noise Pollution, Says 'Dreaming Of A Patient Mumbai'

On January 31, Mumbai Police took to Twitter and shared their new initiative which targetted the increasing noise pollution and honking on the roads on Mumbai. Highlighting this, the official Mumbai Police Twitter handle posted a thoughtful video by commencing the #HornMoreWaitMore message. Raising his voice over the same issue, Bollywood's star Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to express his views.

Hrithik Roshan says he is dreaming of a Mumbai that is more patient and calm

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and penned a big note about what he thinks about the Mumbai traffic and increasing problems. Hrithik said that many believe that honking will magically make the traffic move faster or turn the red light green sooner somehow, but that is not the case. He further shared that Mumbaikars have become comfortable with noise pollution because most of them have got accustomed to it.

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan go gaga over Tiger Shroff's first look from 'Baaghi 3'

Highlighting more concern about the situation, Hrithik Roshan shared that he is dreaming of a Mumbai that is more patient, more trusting, more aware, more giving, more disciplined and more responsible. He added that one cannot dream of peace with decibels at its peak. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan feels 'surreal' as he joins Preity Zinta's birthday celebrations in LA

Also Read | Preity Zinta birthday: Best songs featuring the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor

Also Read | Celebrating Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai's 20 years in Bollywood

(Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.