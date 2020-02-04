Hrithik Roshan Raises Voice Against Noise Pollution, Says 'Dreaming Of A Patient Mumbai'

On January 31, Mumbai Police took to Twitter and shared their new initiative which targetted the increasing noise pollution and honking on the roads on Mumbai. Highlighting this, the official Mumbai Police Twitter handle posted a thoughtful video by commencing the #HornMoreWaitMore message. Raising his voice over the same issue, Bollywood's star Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to express his views.
Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and penned a big note about what he thinks about the Mumbai traffic and increasing problems. Hrithik said that many believe that honking will magically make the traffic move faster or turn the red light green sooner somehow, but that is not the case. He further shared that Mumbaikars have become comfortable with noise pollution because most of them have got accustomed to it.
Horn not okay, please!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020
Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH
Highlighting more concern about the situation, Hrithik Roshan shared that he is dreaming of a Mumbai that is more patient, more trusting, more aware, more giving, more disciplined and more responsible. He added that one cannot dream of peace with decibels at its peak. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post.
There is a cultural deficit in our programming when it comes to mindless honking. It probably is caused by a combination of certain wrong beliefs . We assume that the other people in traffic are not as much in a hurry as us. Which is certainly incorrect . We all want to get to where we are going sooner rather than later . So why do we we honk? Not needed. . We believe that honking will magically make the traffic move faster or turn the red light green sooner somehow . It will not . . We also honk because we can see that the pedestrians never follow the rules and that becomes the general belief system - because we secretly know that we ourselves don’t follow the rules while crossing the streets and cross sections. . And we are so comfortable with the noise pollution because we are accustomed to it. Which is really sad. But easily reversible . Plus blowing that horn has become a kind of mindless venting of all our daily irritations and frustrations , it gives us some kind of satisfaction that we are letting off some steam . It actually does the opposite. The noise only aggravates all that pent up irritation inside . It does not HELP it. . I am dreaming of a mumbai that is more patient , more trusting , more aware , more giving , more disciplined , more responsible , more present and all that will only come from wanting to be better as individual citizens for the sake of our city . Let’s do things together which will make us even more proud of this magnificent city. My secret suspicion is that just the act of being aware of NOT to blow that horn will make us more present and add peace and serenity to our days wether inside or outside the car. . You cannot dream of peace with decibels at its peak. Patience is the solution to our chaos . As a proud Mumbaikar, I volunteer to minimize noise pollution. This movement by the mumbai police is just such a brilliant initiative. And #HornMoreWaitMore is a creative hack by our Traffic Controllers. 💪🏻 . P.S : I am posting this as a citizen who was impacted by this video I saw yesterday and this post is not a tie up or endorsement... but my own personal thoughts and emotions .
