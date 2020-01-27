Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Rani Rampal For Padma Shri Honours 2020

Indian Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal has been shortlisted for the prestigious Padma Shri award. She is one of the six recipients from the category of sports. Recently, the Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to share his warm wishes.

The War actor congratulated Rani Rampal on being awarded the Padma Shri honour and also representing India at the World Games Athlete of the Year. He also said that she is a fighter and is an inspiration to thousands of people. He even thanked her for giving him the opportunity to contribute and that has made him very proud. This is what Hrithik wrote in his tweet.

Congratulations @imranirampal for being awarded the Padma Shri honor and representing India at the World Games Athlete of the Year.



You have been a fighter and an inspiration to thousands. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to contribute. Makes me proud. 1/2 https://t.co/ixUgONWRBL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2020

Hrithik Roshan recently attended Umang 2020 where he revealed that he wants filmmakers to write a police officers' role for him. He said in the event that in his entire life, he has essayed all kinds of roles. But, however, he has not got a chance to portray the character of a policeman on-screen. He mentioned that he would like the filmmakers to write for him a police officer's role as that will be the most challenging one for him. On the work front, according to the reports, the actor is working on his superhero flick Krrish 4.

