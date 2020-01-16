Hrithik Roshan Cried In His Room, Couldn't Work After Attaining Sudden Fame: Rakesh Roshan

Bollywood actor, voted one of the most handsome men on Earth, Hrithik Roshan completed 20 years in Bollywood. For him, the year 2019 was one of the best years of his career. Both his films Super 30 and War were loved by the fans and were also a hit at the box office. But in a recent interview, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan expressed that when Hrithik Roshan’s first film become a sensation, it made Hrithik feel overwhelmed. Here is what Rakesh Roshan had to say.

Hrithik Roshan’s father says that Hrithik was overwhelmed by his first hit:

While speaking to an online portal, Rakesh Roshan expressed that after the first few months of the film’s success, Hrithik Roshan was very overwhelmed by the fame and the success he had got. Rakesh Roshan added that he had seen Hrithik crying in his room and saying that he was not able to handle the fame and the work. He did not even want to go to the studio as busses full of girls and boys were coming to meet him at his workplace. Rakesh added that Hrithik was concerned because he was not able to learn anything and also it was getting tough to concentrate on his work as everyone wanted to meet him. Rakesh Roshan also expressed that he advised Hrithik to think it in a different way where he said that if no one would have liked him, then what would have happened? Rakesh expressed that he told Hrithik to take it as a blessing and not a burden. Eventually, Hrithik understood how to embrace his stardom.

On the professional front:

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish series. It is speculated that Krrish 4 will be releasing in late 2020 or early 2021. It is also speculated that we will be seeing Kriti Kharbanda as the leading lady in the film.

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

