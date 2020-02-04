Must-watch Hrithik Roshan Movies That Have A 7+ Rating On IMDb

Hrithik Roshan is a renowned Bollywood actor and he is popularly known for the variety of roles that he has portrayed over the years. His performances are highly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. The actor is also known for his amazing dance skills. Hrithik Roshan has also won many awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics). The actor has many movies which the audience fell in love with.

Here are some of his movies that have 7+ IMDb rating

Koi Mil Gaya

The movie released in 2003 is still considered to be one of the best movies that feature Hrithik Roshan. The film is about a differently-abled man who is the son of a scientist. Unknowingly he communicates with extra-terrestrials from outer space. He later meets an alien and the two of them surprisingly become friends. Koi Mil Gaya has a 7.1 rating on IMDb. The film also features Preity Zinta and Rekha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar is the film which is set in sixteenth-century about a love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and a Rajput princess Jodha. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker has a 7.6 rating on IMDb. Hrithik's role in the film was highly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Jodhaa Akbar also features Aishwarya Rai who is essaying the role of Jodha in the film.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film revolves around the lives of 3 friends who decide to go for a fancy vacation after one of them gets engaged. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011 and the movie is considered to be one of the best movies based on friendship. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

