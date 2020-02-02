Hrithik Roshan Feels 'surreal' As He Joins Preity Zinta's Birthday Celebrations In LA

Koi Mil Gaya actors Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta had a gala time at the fun birthday party hosted by the actor and her American husband Gene Goodenough. A sneak peek at the celebrations was given by both Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta through their social media updates on Saturday. It was Preity Zinta's 45th birthday on Friday and as the actor turned a year older, she was surrounded by her loved ones in LA including Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan.

While Preity Zinta posted a selfie with her Lakshya and Mission Kashmir co-star Hrithik Roshan and husband Gene Goodenough, her caption read "Haila!" and immediately took fans down memory lane with the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, penned a note for his friend Preity thanking her for the party. He also revealed through his caption that he was glad and felt 'surreal' on seeing the actor at the top of her game in LA. He also wished her a 'super jaadu year'.

Have a look:

What's next for the actors?

Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

Preity Zinta was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit opposite her 'Gadar' co-star Sunny Deol. The dimpled Bollywood actor has also ventured into international television series with ABC network's comedy series Fresh Off the Boat.

