Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Becomes His Fifth Film To Smash A Double-century At The Box-office

Thalaiva Rajinikanth has proved once again that he is one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. His latest action-packed flick Darbar went on to make a double century at the global Box-Office. It is his fifth film to achieve this feat after 2.0 and Petta. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Rajinikanth makes the news again with the Darbar Box-Office collections

Rajinikanth’s Darbar Box Office collection has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide market. The state of Tamil Nadu alone has contributed around ₹83 crores to the overall success of the film. Darbar has become the 5th film by Thalaiva to hit a double century after Kabali, Enthiran, 2.0, and Petta. The film collected over ₹14 crores from the Box-Offices of Chennai city alone.

For the unversed, Darbar is a 2020 action-thriller flick. It is written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and is produced under the banner of Lyca Production. It features Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The film was released in India on January 9, 2020, coinciding with Thai Pongal. The plot of Darbar revolves around a police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. The film had its worldwide release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Here is the official trailer of the film which was uploaded by the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions, back in December.

