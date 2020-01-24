'The Ghost Bride' Out On Netflix; Where Was The Supernatural Series Filmed?

Netflix is all set to drop its first Mandarin original from Malaysia, and it is titled The Ghost Bride. It is based on a novel by the same name written by Yangsze Choo. According to the reports, the show is set in the 1890’s Malacca and the audience will get to see a Malaysian Chinese woman struggling with her family’s debt. Things get better when she gets a chance to get out of the situation but the cure happens to be worse than the disease.

The plot of this supernatural show revolves around the tradition of ghost weddings which is common in Chinese tradition. The idea is that those who die unmarried are not left alone in their afterlife; thus a marriage takes place where one or both the parties are dead. The show will also feature a murder mystery and matters of the ‘other’ world.

Where was the Ghost Bride filmed?

The Ghost Bride is shot at multiple locations in Malaysia and the crew had to travel a lot. Some of the locations include Perak, Penang, Johor, Taiping, and Ipoh. According to Quek Shio-Chuan, the co-director of The Ghost Bride, the majority of the filming was done in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru. It is set in Melaka but so many of the heritage sites they filmed in were so well-preserved and suited the era. They had references that they could replicate and they did so.

Ghost Bride is wrapped. It was spectacular to work on it in Malaysia where the original novel by Yangsze Choo. Our crew was as diverse as they are beautiful and talented. Kudos to Netflix for adding a Mandarin Original to their story palette. Watch out for it soon! pic.twitter.com/ZP6WvSeSuu — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) May 14, 2019

The majority of the ‘other-worldly’ scenes are shot in the Iskandar Malaysia studio. The makers of the film felt that while the warm colours and the vibrant tones of Malacca have stemmed from smart location choices, the makers took the help of the studio to shoot for the scenes which had a darker undertone, especially the scenes that will feature the underworld. Fans are highly anticipating the release of The Ghost Bride.

