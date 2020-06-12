Hrithik Roshan Impressed By Little Girl Who Dances To 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor and dance icon Hrithik Roshan has been an inspiration to many dancers across the country. The actor recently shared a video of a little girl who is seen acing some of his most challenging dance steps. The Krrish actor took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the girl’s dancing skills. Keep reading to know more about the incident.

Hrithik Roshan appreciates a little girl dancing to his song

Hrithik Roshan recently shared the video on his Twitter handle which shows a young girl of 4-5 years of age dancing to the actor’s hit song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the film War. The tiny girl looks adorable in her red shirt, which she paired with denim short and long pigtails. Apart from her dressing style, it was her dancing skills that impressed everyone, including the actor himself.

What a star ⭐️ love ! https://t.co/01sPoPnpnO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 12, 2020

The original tweet which was shared by some states that this little girl is a big surprise in a small packet. The post further stated that the little girl will definitely give a tough competition to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. On seeing this, Hrithik Roshan retweeted the tweet and replied with, “What a star. Love!”.

Fans react to the video and the actor's tweet

Oh my god she is a darling❤️ see how perfectly she is doing duggus and tigers steps. Her face expressions her dance moves pura waisa hi imitate kar ri hai. Baap re she is killing it. Hahha😍😍😂😂❤️❤️❤️ — saky (@sakshi_koul) June 12, 2020

Best thing I saw today 🔥🔥😍 — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) June 12, 2020

Apart from Hrithik, the actor’s fans also loved the girl’s performance. One of them commented that the actor must be really amazed upon seeing the girl nail her expressions and steps. Another fan wrote a heartfelt and adorable message to wish the little girl a bright future and brilliant career. Many fans also took this opportunity to praise Hrithik Roshan's dance skills.

About the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

The song on which the tiny girl was grooving to is from the film War. The film is an action film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The movie was the biggest hit of 2019. Also, the particular song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar shows both the actors showing off their amazing dancing skills. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal while Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

