Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan & Other Actors Who Have Upcoming Movie Sequels

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood films' release dates have been postponed. Among these movies, there are many movie sequels that were going to release and be shot. Here is a list of actors and their movie sequels that were scheduled to be shot and release in 2020.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Thanks Her Dietitian Who Helped Her Gain And Lose 15 Kilos

Actors who have upcoming movie sequels

Kriti Sanon

After the success of Luka Chuppi, the makers of the movie decided to create a sequel. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next sequel Luka Chuppi 2. As per reports, the movie's shooting was going to start in 2020 and the movie was going to release in 2021 but now there is a delay because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is said that now the movie might release in 2022.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Turns A Dance Coach For Her Mother, Teaches Her To Groove On Punjabi Hip-hop

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has three upcoming movie sequels including Luka Chuppi 2. The actor will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 that might release in 2020. However, the release dates of Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are not confirmed yet.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. Speaking about Dostana 2, the actor will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in a Bollywood film and Laksh Lalwani will make his debut in Dostana 2.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter Over 'chia Pudding' Is Unmissable

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan previously confirmed that Krrish 4 will release in the future. He said in an interview that the shooting of Krrish 4 has begun and the movie will release in Christmas 2020. However, reportedly, the release date of the movie is postponed. That's not all.

The father-son duo also confirmed that they planned to make Krrish 5 as well. Fans are already excited to see Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4. The actor also hinted that the character Jaadu who built a beautiful bond with Krrish's father Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan) in Rakesh Roshan‘s Koi… Mil Gaya will be seen in Krrish 4 after 16 years.

Ganpati blessings for KRRISH4 :)) hope everyone is enjoying the festivities. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/g2g8K489AO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2016

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in 2020. The movie is the most awaited movie of 2020 and it was going to release on March 24, 2020. The movie is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the movie.

Actor Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the film playing the role of Sooryavanshi's wife. Rohit Shetty also confirmed that there will be a third Singham film after the release of Sooryavanshi, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.