'Goodenough Haircut?' Asks Preity Zinta Post Styling Gene's Hair, Hrithik Roshan Responds

Preity Zinta is making the most of the self-isolation while under lockdown with her husband Gene Goodenough and has recently joined the league of celebrities taking charge of styling their spouse's hair. The Koi Mil Gaya actor shared pictures of her 'happy hubby' after she cut his hair at home and wrote, "Hair Cut Successful ðŸ¤© Hubby Happy ðŸ˜I’m relieved and super excited ðŸ˜‡ So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Whose next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting"

Have a look:

Of all her fans and followers to comment on her hairstyling talent, her Mission Kashmir co-star and close friend Hrithik Roshan seemed most impressed by her husband Gene's haircut. He lauded Preity's work and wrote that Gene's hair is "better than ever".

Preity Zinta on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she is giving her husband Gene Goodenough a haircut. 'This could make or break my marriage,' she jokes in the video. Zinta, with a trimmer in her hand started the video and said, 'Haircut at home' and concluded by saying, 'I will show you the after look later'. She wrote, "Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a good-enough haircut."

Earlier last month, Preity shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown to help people looking for some exercising tips at home. However, her outfit wasn't what caught the attention of her fans but her Dutch Shepherd dog, Bruno who kept interrupting the actor's workout session, until she finally gave in and screamed "Bruno!".

Have a look:

What's next for Preity Zinta?

Preity Zinta was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit opposite her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. The dimpled Bollywood actor has also ventured into international television series with ABC network's comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. She had even shared a picture from the sets on the first day of her shoot.

About the show

Fresh Off The Boat is an American sitcom that is critically appraised and has a huge fan base all over the world. It is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang and revolves around his family. According to reports, Preity Zinta will be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in the show.

