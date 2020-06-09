Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Super 30' A Must-watch; Here's Why

Super 30 is a 2019 biographical drama movie helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film narrates the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name. Super 30 starred Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, whereas Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh essayed supporting roles in the movie. Super 30 was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Here are a few reasons why one should watch this Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Hrithik Roshan’s unconventional performance

Hrithik Roshan was seen in a completely different avatar in the film. The actor also learned to ace the Bhojpuri accent right to get into the skin of the character. The movie is far away from action, which is something that Hrithik Roshan is synonymous with. Although it doesn’t feature the star showing off his muscular physique, it essays an inspiring story that has successfully managed to strike a chord with moviegoers.

Gripping and inspiring content

Like mentioned before, Hrithik Roshan essays the role of a renowned mathematician in Super 30. The plot of the movie unveils how Anand makes way for his students, most of them who are underprivileged. He makes them learn how to crack JEE and secure admissions in IIT. The contents of Super 30 is inspiring because it narrates how most of the institutions across the country charge lakhs to train their students for the entrance exam.

However, Anand completely does it for free, his only condition is that the students should be eager to learn. Not only that, along with teaching, he also provides his student with food and lodging facilities. The success rate of his students passing in exams makes his inspiring story reach every nook and corner. Anand Kumar was also honoured with Rashtriya Bal Kalyan Award by President Shri Ramnath Kovind.

Mrunal Thakur’s performance

Mrunal Thakur delivered a power-packed performance in Super 30 which went on to receive massive critical reception. The young actor reportedly stayed near a brothel in Kolkata to learn the body language of the prostitutes for Super 30. Her impactful performance managed to grab the attention of the moviegoers.

