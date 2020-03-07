Hrithik Roshan's 'Mission Kashmir' Completes 20 Years: Some Unknown Facts About The Film

Hrithik Roshan is a renowned Bollywood actor and he is popularly known for the variety of roles he has played since his debut. His performances are highly appreciated by the audience and his fans. Apart from acting skills, the actor is also known for his amazing dance skills. The Koi Mil Gaya actor made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain. That year saw Hrithik in two more movies - Fiza and Mission Kashmir. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed Mission Kashmir was a critical and commercial success. Here are some unknown facts about this 2000 movie:

Mission Kashmir trivia

While the film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, many people did not know that Anurag Kashyap was the second unit director of the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were both offered the main roles of Altaf and Inayat, respectively, in the film, but the actors could not be a part due to their commitment and shooting of Mohabbatein.

The promos and trailers of the movie were made by Rajkumar Hirani who was not known by many during the release of the film. Mission Kashmir is the first film of Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan together and also the first film of Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together. Sanjay Suri was reportedly upset with the film as he did not like its subject and treatment. The reason behind this was due to his father being killed by a terrorist in Kashmir.

Apart from this, the film's composers, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa of Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio appeared onscreen during the song 'Rind Posh Maal'. The film became Shankar Ehsaan Loy's breakthrough film as composers in Bollywood. At first, Dimple Kapadia was offered Sonali Kulkarni's role while Aishwarya Rai was asked for the role of Preity Zinta, but both actors refused. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also accused of copyright infringement by the son of Kashmiri poet Dina Nath Nadim for allegedly lifting the song Bumbro for his movie 'Mission Kashmir' from his father's work 'Bumboor Yamborzal'. This was the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta and later they went on to play an on-screen pair in many popular movies.

