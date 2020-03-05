Hrithik Roshan Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast; See The List

Hrithik Roshan has proved himself as a great actor and is known for playing diverse roles in the films. His debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai went on to become the biggest grosser of the year 2000. Post this film, the actor went on to work in a variety of films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and many more. Listed below are his movies that had an ensemble star cast.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)

The film saw Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Yashwardhan Raichand, with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan essaying the roles of his sons. The movie saw Hrithik as the younger one trying to get the family back together. It also had Jaya Bachchan as a mother who torn between the egos of the men in her life. The film was a complete family entertainer and was a huge blockbuster.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)

Mujhse Dosti Karoge was about friendship and love. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Hrithik played the role of Raj, Rani Mukerji as Pooja and Kareena played Tina. The movie was loved by the actors' fans. The movie was directed by Kunal Kohli and was released under the production banner of YRF.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

This film is considered as one of the super hit films of Hrithik Roshan. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also received critical acclaim and was successful at the box office. The film saw Hrithik Roshan as a complete workaholic whose life changes when he takes a trip to Spain with his two best friends.

