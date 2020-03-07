Hrithik Roshan's List Of Awards He Has Won Till Now In His Acting Career; Read Details

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. His performance in the film earned him the Best Actor and Best Male Debut Filmfare awards of 2000. In the same year, he was a part of two movies, Fiza and Mission Kashmir, which earned him praise from critics.

The actor has worked in several hit films like Koi...Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, and War, to name a few. Over the years, he has earned several awards and accolades. Here is a list of all the awards that Hrithik Roshan has won till date.

List of awards won by Hrithik Roshan

Filmfare Awards

2009: Best Actor for Jodhaa Akbar 2007: Best Actor for Dhoom 2 2004: Best Actor for Koi... Mil Gaya 2004: Best Actor/Actress Critics Award for Koi... Mil Gaya 2001: Best Actor for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai 2001: Best Newcomer - Male for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

IIFA Awards

2009: Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) for Jodhaa Akbar 2007: Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) for Krrish 2007: Most Glamorous Star for Dhoom 2 2005: Samsung Style Icon Award 2004: Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) for Koi... Mil Gaya 2001: Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

On the professional front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The movie was reported to have performed well at the box office. Following this, the actor is yet to make any announcement regarding his upcoming projects. However, according to a report on a leading entertainment website, he was reportedly approached to be a part of Satte Pe Sattte remake. It is also said the offer was turned down by the actor.

