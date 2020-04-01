Hrithik Roshan Fondly Speaks About His Sons Hridhaan & Hrehaan Roshan

Frequently called one of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan is also among the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. When you stalk the latter’s Instagram account, you would come to know that the actor is utterly fond of his sons. In an interview, Hrithik Roshan lovingly spoke about the bond he shares with his sons, read ahead to know what he said.

Hrithik Roshan fondly speaks about his sons

Hrithik Roshan has two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actor had always been a responsible father to his sons and initially focused on spending more time with them, by making only one film a year. The actor said that he shares a true and strong bond with his sons because they are perfectly cast in characters due to which they get along really well.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Top Movies You Must Watch

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Loves Listening To THESE Types Of Songs During His Workout

The actor also added that fatherhood does not just happen, it needs re-imagination and re-discovering. Hrithik Roshan was also asked if he ever feels that the time he spent with his sons falls short. The actor replied that he has all the time in the world and wants to discover the world with them.

He also added that they are travellers, explorers and want to go to every place no man has gone before. Hrithik Roshan also revealed that he watches his movies with his sons. And every time they watch his movies together he waits for a compliment from them. He said that if his kids love his film, they compliment him which is more than an Oscar for the actor.

He also added that if they remain silent and do not praise him, he feels happy for they do not please him unnecessarily and have an opinion of their own. On being asked if the actor is keen on finding love, all over again, he said that he is full of love that he won’t be able to find love again.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan And Other Actors Who Worked With Director Rakesh Roshan; See List

Also Read: 'It Is Heartwarming': Rakesh Roshan On Sussane Moving In With Hrithik & Kids Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.