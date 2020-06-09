Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Video With Husband Gene And Pet Bruno

Preity Zinta has lately been spending her time at home in quarantine along with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The Bollywood actor recently uploaded a fun video of her husband and pet dog Bruno. They could be seen playing a little game while she mentioned in the caption for the post that these are the side effects of home quarantine.

Preity Zinta’s fun time with her pet Bruno

Preity Zinta has been keeping her fans entertained through various social media pictures and videos. She recently posted a fun video where she was playing a little game of tricking her pet dog who was reacting to a certain noise made by Preity Zinta. Bruno would tilt his head to the right every time the actor made a howling sound. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, also joined the fun as he was imitating every move that Bruno did. Preity Zinta could not get enough of the adorable little game as she kept asking Bruno to tilt his head towards his right.

In the caption for the post, actor Preity Zinta has mentioned that these are all side effects of home quarantine. She also wrote that she is unable to have enough of the adorable reaction which is coming her way. She also wrote about her wish to be sane by the time things settle down and the lockdown is lifted. Preity Zinta also put up a considerate note for her fans who had been worried about something or the other, while they are settled at home. She was hopeful that the fun video will bring a smile on their faces. In the hashtags of the video, she has also called her husband “Pati Parmeshwar”. Have a look at the video put up on Preity Zinta’s Instagram along with the note here.

Previously, Preity Zinta had posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She posted a completely black picture on her social media handle along with a request to stop racism. She also wrote that the post is a part of the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ initiative. Have a look at the picture posted on Preity Zinta’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

