Preity Zinta Cuddles Up With Dog Bruno, Doles Out Important Relatable Advice; Read Here

Koi Mil Gaya star Preity Zinta has been practising self-isolation at her home in the US along with her American husband Gene Goodenough, his family and their pet dog Bruno. The 45-year-old actor shared an adorable picture on Instagram on Wednesday where she can be seen hugging her pet as they both enjoy their nap session while under lockdown. She gave a piece of relatable advice to all the fans through her caption.

She wrote, "If you love someone let them sleep ❤️ #Nap #stayhome #staysafe #Bruno #dutchie #cuddle #ting"

Have a look:

Read | Preity Zinta's dog Bruno not letting her exercise is all kinds of adorable, watch video

Earlier last month, Preity shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown to help people looking for some exercising tips at home. She shared her workout routine during the Coronavirus lockdown where she can be seen trying to exercise, dressed in a blue T-shirt, black ankle-length slacks teamed with sports shoes and a casual ponytail. However, her outfit wasn't what caught the attention of her fans but her Dutch Shepherd dog, Bruno who kept interrupting the actor's workout session, until she finally gave in and screamed "Bruno!".

She captioned the hilarious video, "जान है तो जहान है 🤩 There will always be distractions but don’t let that come in your way of being fit & healthy 🙏💪👍 #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #ting #worldhealthday #tuesdaymotivation #quarantinedays @bruno_thebrave_ #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram".

Have a look:

Read | Preity Zinta shares her '5 min' picture with interesting story, Hrithik comments "fab pic"

Preity Zinta was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit opposite her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. The dimpled Bollywood actor has also ventured into international television series with ABC network's comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. She had even shared a picture from the sets on the first day of her shoot.

Have a look:

Read | Preity Zinta puts her dessert-making skills to test to 'make the most of staying home'

About the show

Fresh Off The Boat is an American sitcom that is critically appraised and has a huge fan base all over the world. It is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang and revolves around his family. According to reports, Preity Zinta will be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in the show.

Read | 'Everyone was SHOCKED' says Preity Zinta as she celebrates 20 years of 'Kya Kehna'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.