Hrithik Roshan Croons 'Kaha Na Pyaar Hai' For His Female Fans, Leaves Them Love-struck

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has earned a huge fanbase ever since his Bollywood debut. The 'War' actor never leaves any opportunity to impress his fans. Recently, when he visited Udaipur for an event, his two female fans could not hold their excitement and Hrithik Roshan's gesture in this viral video proves why he rules the heart of his female fans.

READ | Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

Interestingly, a middle-aged woman took a mic and sang the title track of Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik Roshan also started singing the chorus of the song along with the woman on the stage. The video in no time went virtal and hius fans started pouring their love in the comments section.

Watch the video:

READ | Hrithik Roshan And Kartik Aaryan’s Camaraderie In This Video Is Too Cute To Miss

Apart from the lady, a young girl also had her fan moment with Hrithik Roshan on the stage. She performed on one of the songs of Hrithik Roshan's latest release War. Hrithik joined his female fan while doing the hook step of the song Ghoongroo. At the end of the video, the Kaabil actor praised and hugged her. Check out their interaction below.

Everyday he touches hearts. Knowingly unknowingly he has shaped so many hearts,coloured so many futures,established so many families. We feel honoured & grateful to be able call ourselves @iHrithik fans. Thank you for everything you do for us.#HrithikRoshan #Hrithik #bollywood pic.twitter.com/mndauYtdA0 — Hrithik Inspires (@HrithikInspires) February 18, 2020

READ | Abhishek Bachchan Calls Collab With Dabboo A "family Ritual", Hrithik Roshan "loves" It

On the work front, the Kites actor delivered two hit films, Super 30 and War, in 2019. War turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. On the other side, Hrithik has not announced any upcoming project as of now. Reportedly, Krissh 4 is in the pre-production stage. The reports making rounds also suggest that he might play a double-role in the upcoming fantasy-drama.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Tweets On 'incredible Film' Tanhaji As It Creates BO Record In Its 6th Week

(Cover Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.