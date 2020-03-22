Hrithik Roshan’s ‘then And Now’ Fan-made Pictures You Must Check Out; See Here

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan has established himself as one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He is majorly known for his uber-cool dancing steps that won him the hearts of the audience. Hrithik Roshan kickstarted his journey in the industry with his father, Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 and since then there has been no looking back.

There is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. He has a strong fan following across the country. He also has many fan clubs named after him. A fan on social media had made numerous collages of the actor.

The fan has created many collages as he had compared Hrithik Roshan from his childhood days. The fan has further put a similar photo of a grown-up Hrithik Roshan beside the picture. These collages make it a must-watch for every Hrithik Roshan fan.

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘then and now’ pictures:

Hrithik Roshan as Hrithik Roshan



A thread - pic.twitter.com/vzRL4hYltv — संकेत 🐾 (@Sanket_HR) March 18, 2020

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has a blockbuster 2019 with both his films, War and Super 30 turning out to be blockbusters. War also starred Tiger Shroff along with Roshan. The film reportedly crossed Rs 400 crores at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. On the other hand, Super 30 crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office.

