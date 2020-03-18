Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' And Other Films That Celebrate Life

Bollywood, over the years, has delivered a wide range of films that spoke about different aspects of life. There were a few films that made the audiences appreciate life a little more than usual. Here is a list of such Bollywood films that focus on celebrating life, love, and friendship.

Films that talk about love and life

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolved around three best friends getting together after ages to do a few adventure activities. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. The adventures that the three characters had while they are on their trip was something that the audiences loved. All three characters battled their fears and got out of their comfort zone. This film was also liked for the small poetry pieces that were aptly placed in different scenes. ZNMD starred actors like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles.

2. Barfi!

Barfi! was a romantic drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolved around a young man who was hearing and speech impaired. The film was directed by Anurag Basu who also contributed to the story of the film. This film was loved for the way the main characters of the film tackle life. This beautiful story of friendship, love and hope touched the emotional chord of movie goers which worked well for the box office collection as well. Barfi! starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles.

3. Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolved around a bunch of friends who are initially carefree but are hit by reality in an unexpected turn of events. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film was loved for the bond of friendship that the characters shared . Rang De Basanti went on to become ahuge box-office success. The film starred actors like Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten, amongst others.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2001. The plot of this film revolved around three friends and their journey. This film was a huge hit due to the storyline and the way it showcased love, life, and friendship. Dil Chahta Hai was directed by Farhan Akhtar, who had also contributed to the story of the film. This movie has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry. Dil Chahta Hai starred actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, amongst other actors.

