Hrithik Roshan's Forgotten Songs From 2000-2003 That You Might Want To Listen To Now!

Hrithik Roshan started his Bollywood career with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai back in the year 2000. Since then, Hrithik Roshan's movies have seen all sorts of fate in the box office. Many of his films failed to perform well monetarily after his debut release. Here is the list of songs from the movies which were released between 2000-2003 and were lesser-known.

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan Grooving With Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Is A Treat To Watch

Hrithik Roshan's forgotten songs from 2000-2003

Hawao Ne Ye Kaha - Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

The song Hawao Ne Ye Kaha was from Hrithik Roshan's second movie with Ameesha Patel titled Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. The movie failed at the box office after releasing two years post Hrithik's debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The song Hawao Ne Ye Kaha was sung by Udit Narayan.

Video courtesy: Md Raju Raj Probasi YouTube

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Digs Out An Old Pic With Hrithik Roshan, Has This Message

Chamakti Shaam Hai - Yaadein

The song Chamakti Shaam Hai was sung by Sonu Nigam & Alka Yagnik. The Subhash Ghai film didn't see perform well at the box office but Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's pairing sure garnered attention.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Essayed Some Serious Characters In His Bollywood Career | Can You Guess?

Dil Leke - Na Tum Jano Na Hum

The Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Na Tum Jano Na Hum were released in 2002. The movie was directed by Arjun Sablok while the melodious song was crooned by Udit Narayan and Pamela Jain.

Chanda Taare- Yaadein

The song Chanda Taare was sung by established singers in Bollywood - Sukhwinder Singh and Kavita Krishnamurthy. This song featured in the movie Yaadein which was directed by Subhash Ghai. The music for this song was given by Anu Malik.

Sanjana..I Love you - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

The song Sanjana...I Love You featured in the Hrithik-Kareena starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Chitra and K.K. The movie was produced by Rajshri Productions.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Lesser-known Female Co-stars With Whom He Has Worked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.