Hrithik Roshan praises Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz', invites him for a live session

After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan seems to be in awe of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz. Hrithik shared a video on Twitter where he acknowledged the actor’s acting skills in the film and even informed that more than him, his mother Pinky Roshan loved watching the actor in the drama series. Apart from praising the actor, Hrithik even invited Vidyut for an Instagram live session where he expressed his desire to talk about the film.

Hrithik Roshan praises Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'

In the clip, Hrithik said that “I have been binging some of the great films and would like to share my experience of watching a film which I just saw and its called Khuda Haafiz. There are many things about this film which can be hooked but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mother who follows him on Instagram and keeps a track of all his film, you have to add Khuda Haafiz to your watch list.”

Watched #KhudaHaafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it.@VidyutJammwal I’m waiting to know more about the film and you, hope you’re up for the InstaLIVE! Let’s do this. See you Saturday at 4pm! @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/GR8xLjFfg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 21, 2020

Further, Hrithik expressed his desire to congratulate the team and said that “I so wish to congratulate the team but I think we all have to adapt to the new normal so it's going to be Insta Live. I would love to chat about this film and discuss the scenes, songs and all those things that I love about the film." At last, Hrithik asked Vidyut if he would like to keep an Instagram Live session with Hrithik on August 22 at 4 PM where he will keep his questions ready to ask from the brilliant actor.

Later, Vidyut thanked him for his kind words on Instagram and promised to chat with him more about the film. Vidyut shared a video on Instagram where he said that he was very happy to receive love and such words of appreciation from him. Vidyut also thanked his mother for being an ardent fan of him and even sought her blessings.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar who was in awe of the film shared the trailer of the film on Twitter along with an appreciatory post where he expressed his excitement and eagerness to watch the film. In the post, the Houseful actor wrote that he has always intrigued to true stories which depict the common man’s journey to save his love. At last, Akshay also wrote that going by the trailer, he found the film promising and worth watching.

