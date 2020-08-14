Vidyut Jammwal seeks Ajay Devgn's help to #FindNargis, gets a 'Singham' response

Vidyut Jammwal is on a quest. The actor has been approaching stars like Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn, seeking help to ‘Find Nargis’ and has been receiving some intense responses. There is nothing to worry though as the person he is looking for is not for real, the Commando star is only talking about character in his film Khuda Haafiz.

Vidyut Jammwal approaches stars for Khuda Haafiz

Vidyut tweeted to Ajay on Friday, hoping that Bajirao Singham, his popular cop character, supports him to #FindNargis in the same way he always stands for the truth.

Bajirao Singham @ajaydevgn ne har waqt sahi ka saath diya hain. Kya mera saath bhi denge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 14, 2020

In repsonse, the latter asked delivered one of his popular dialogues from the film, ‘Joh kanoon todega, main uski haddiyan todonga’ (I will break the bones of those who break the law.) The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star, however, added more, stating that this time was Vidyut, who had to take the mantle of doing his duty.

Ajay also wished the Vidyut best to showcase his power and ended with the words Khuda Haafiz.

Joh kanoon todega, main uski haddiyan todonga, lekin iss baar haddiyaan todne ki baari teri @VidyutJammwal. Ja, dikha de dum. Khuda Haafiz! #FindNargis https://t.co/JieX2zAine — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, Vidyut had had also written to Sonu Sood in a similar way. The ‘real life hero’ told the reel life hero that he was the best person to do so, while also making netizens a part of the hunt.

Brother @VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz https://t.co/IT3hOP8U5s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

Vidyut plays the role of Sameer Choudhary in Khuda Haafiz, who is on the lookout for his wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi. The film traces the story of his journey to save her from flesh trade as she gets kidnapped. The action film, also starring Aahana Kumra, has been directed by Faruk Kabir and hits Disney+Hotstar on August 14.

