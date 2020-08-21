Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Overwhelming Response To Hrithik Roshan's Post

Vidyut Jammwal has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance in Khuda Haafiz. To add to it, the actor has another fan who praised him for his work in the film. Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video on his Instagram account, praising Jammwal for his latest release and also asked him for a live session on Instagram. As soon as Hrithik Roshan posted the video, Vidyut Jammwal replied to the actor and thanked him for the praises.

Vidyut Jammwal's reply to Hrithik Roshan

Vidyut Jammwal posted a video on social media in response to Hrithik Roshan's sweet message on Instagram. The actor thanked Roshan for watching his film Khuda Haafiz and was grateful for the actor to send in a message. Hrithik Roshan's mother is a huge fan of Vidyut Jammwal and when the latter told him that his mother admires, it made him very happy.

Vidyut Jammwal further added that he will be going live with Hrithik Roshan at 4 pm on August 22. When Hrithik Roshan spoke about his mother in the video, Jammwal responded through his video message and said, "Mothers are great, all that we are today and all become in future is all because of our mother." (sic) He further added that Hrithik Roshan's mother is a great woman and he admires her a lot.

Vidyut Jammwal and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan shared a video message through his Instagram account and said that he had been binging on a lot of movies and shows these days and came across Vidyut Jammwal's movie Khuda Haafiz, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The actor said that he loved the movie and there were a lot of things that kept him hooked to the film. Hrithik Roshan said that the film is a must-watch for all of Vidyut Jammwal's fans.

