Hrithik Roshan Turns 46 Today, Twitter Starts Trending #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan!

Greek god, exceptional dancer and Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan is turning 46 today that is January 10th, 2020 and fans could not hold their emotions back.

Twitterati started trending the Kaho Na Pyar Hai actor’s birthday wishes with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan. Here are some wishes of celebrities and fans alike for Hrithik Roshan that are a part of the trends.

Image credits: Google Trends

Some Twitter birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan

Happy bday to our very own Greek god @iHrithik !! Handsome is an understatement as is insanely hard working and talented! Wish you all the happiness, good health and success Duggu!! And after 15years I finally have a pic with you! Big hug❤️😬🎂🤗 #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/SiZjhToRGd — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 10, 2020

Whether Classy #Super30 or Massy #WAR , he is comfortable in both the genres..



Wishing one of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema - @iHrithik a Happy Birthday! :-)#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/Q9PBzu3wZJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

Wishing our very own Greek God👑💫, immensely talented💎, warm & very humble @iHrithik

A Verrry Happy Birthday!❤ Loads & Loads of more mega successes, good health and happiness always! 🎊🥳🌈💐💕🤩🌟🎂💥🤗#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 10, 2020

#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan

The innocence and charm is constant. Only age has changed. pic.twitter.com/P3rWI3Dzr4 — Anand Abhirup ଆନନ୍ଦ ଅଭିରୂପ #HBDHrithik (@TheCrazy_Freak) January 9, 2020

I can’t see myself repeating the same things just because they have worked, because it’s only going to give me more of what I have: #Hrithik on being an adventurer and wanting to explore as an artist #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/3cMTzGndyr — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) January 10, 2020

It is always a treat watching Hrithik Roshan on big screen. It is more fun everytime he comes with an actioner 💥#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/YyMkixf7Om — संकेत | HBD Duggs 🤍 (@Sanket_HR) January 9, 2020

His signature dance moves in KHNP’s Ek pal ka jeena became a nationwide craze but the first song he shot for the film was Pyaar Ki Kashti, again, choreographed by Farah Khan.@iHrithik#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/2LwWJhPkhC — ℛahul (HBD Hrithik❤) (@RahulHRX) January 9, 2020

I wish Hrithik would do a mass cop movie.

He will look damn good in the role of a cop.

Hope @iHrithik will listen to us who are eagerly waiting to watch him in a cop movie.



Picture credit: @HrothikB#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/KxJgUP9ZK5 — HrithikianGauri (@BaruaGauri) January 9, 2020

