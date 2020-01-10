The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hrithik Roshan Turns 46 Today, Twitter Starts Trending #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan!

Bollywood News

Fans and celebrities share wishes for Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday today. #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan is trending worldwide today. Read all wishes.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik roshan

Greek god, exceptional dancer and Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan is turning 46 today that is January 10th, 2020 and fans could not hold their emotions back.

Twitterati started trending the Kaho Na Pyar Hai actor’s birthday wishes with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan. Here are some wishes of celebrities and fans alike for Hrithik Roshan that are a part of the trends.

kafblqw

Image credits: Google Trends

Some Twitter birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan

Also Read | Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And The Cool Action Sequences That Is True To The 'War' Actor's Forte

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's 'War' Vs 'Super 30' Box Office Collection Compared!

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Reveals 'THIS' Was His Most Difficult Role & Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
ROHIT SHARMA OPPOSES 4-DAY TESTS