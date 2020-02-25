Will Hrithik Roshan Play Sourav Ganguly In An Upcoming Biopic? Details Inside

Sourav Ganguly, or as his fans admiringly call him "Dada", is one of the most renounced Indian cricket captains. Fans have been waiting to see his biopic. It seems like his fans' wishes are about to come true. Recently, it was reported that Dada will be collaborating with Dharma Productions to make the biopic. Here is all we know about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan Reveals How He Manages To Maintain Healthy Relationship With His Directors

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic under works? Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role?

It has recently come to light that Dharma productions will be working to make the biopic of Sourav Ganguly. Other sportspersons' biopics have previously done well at the box office and it seems like we will be seeing the film soon. In the past, Sourav Ganguly had expressed that he would like Hrithik Roshan to portray the role of Dada in the film. It was also reported that the film will be happening and it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan will be cast as the leading man for the movie.

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan Calls Professor 'brainless Monkey' After He Shames A Student For Stammering

It was also reported by a leading news portal, that Dharma Productions heads have met Sourav Ganguly with regards to making the film. It is also reported that the production house is looking for a lead actor to play the role of Dada. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the former Indian skipper had revealed that he has met Ekta Kapoor with regard to making the film. Sourav Ganguly also expressed that he had talked about it to Ekta once but nothing went further.

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan's Quirky Captions On Instagram Are Enough To Brighten Monday Mornings!

The former Indian skipper also spoke about how he had never thought people would want to make a biopic on him. He had added that if anyone has time to do it, the makers will make it. Dada also expressed he hopes people are interested in seeing a film about him.

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Message For V Unbeatable After 'America's Got Talent' Win

(Image Credits: Hrithik Roshan & Sourav Ganguly Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.