Hrithik Roshan Reveals How He Manages To Maintain Healthy Relationship With His Directors

Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the finest actors the country has ever produced. Having starred in a number of films over the years, the actor is one of the most loved celebrities. He is among the few actors in Bollywood who made a stunning impact in their debut film. Recently while being interviewed, the Bang Bang actor revealed the kind of relationship he shares with his directors.

Hrithik Roshan and his healthy relationship with his directors

In a recent interview, the Super 30 star was asked several questions regarding his filmography. The actor shared hilarious instances from sets and even recalled memories from his earlier shooting days. Hrithik also spoke about the relationship he tries to maintain with his directors. In the interview, he was asked about the directors and the choice of films he undertakes. The War star replied that ever since his first film, he has managed to maintain a similar relationship with all his directors.

Hrithik revealed that being transparent with director is something that according to him is essential to maintain a healthy relationship. He brought up the instance from the shooting days of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The actor said that there was a shot which he did not like, but his dad being the director wanted the shot to be filmed in exactly a particular manner.

Hrithik told that he and his father had a major argument on the set due to this difference in opinion. However, the crew members were shocked to see that both of them bonded soon enough for the next shot itself as if nothing had happened. The actor then added that one needs to be like that, and needs to be transparent and professional with the director.

The Dhoom 2 actor claimed that regardless of the director being his dad or not, he would still speak out if he did not find something appealing.

Recalling an instance in Super 30, Hrithik said that he made the same type of request. A shot required him to use a certain amount of space while his character exclaimed in joy. This was the shot where Anand Kumar received his Cambridge University letter, and Hrithik had to express this joy on the roof of his character's house. However, the actor informed the director that it would be better if the whole space was left all to him rather than just one sequence on the rooftop so that he could experiment. The director agreed to this request and the bit was later added into the final cut of the film.

